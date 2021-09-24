In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Image: AP

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.35 crore with 31,382 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 24 update. Active cases drop for the sixth consecutive day and lowest in 188 days.

As many as 318 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 32,542 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 84.15 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 24 update, with 72,20,642 new vaccination doses administered on Thursday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 74 percent are recipients of their first dose while 26 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 9.89 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 7.69 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 5.99 crore.

India has 3,00,162 active cases, down by 1,478 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 24 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (54 percent) at 1,60,616 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (42,753). These two states account for 68 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (63 percent) new cases at 19,682 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,320), Tamil Nadu (1,745), Mizoram (1,257), and Andhra Pradesh (1,171). These five states account for 87 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 152 new deaths, the most, as per the September 24 update, followed by Maharashtra (61), Tamil Nadu (27), Karnataka (15) and West Bengal (12). These five states account for 84 percent of all new deaths reported in the country.

About 18 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.28 crore with the recovery rate at 97.8 percent. Kerala recorded the most 20,510 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (4,050), Tamil Nadu (1,624), Andhra Pradesh (1,207) and Mizoram (1,134).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,46,368 as per the September 24 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 15 lakh daily tests were reported on September 23 with more than 55.99 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 23.13 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 47.42 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.85 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (52.7 percent); India (1.6 percent).