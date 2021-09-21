MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 26,115 COVID-19 new cases, according to the September 21 update. Active infections down at 3.09 lakh mark; More than 96 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, with more than 81.85 crore doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.35 crore with 26,115 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 21 update. New cases report a fall of nearly 14 percent from the previous day.

As many as 252 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 34,469 in the same period, the latest release showed.

Sep 21 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

More than 81.85 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 21 update, with 96,46,778 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.

Sep 21_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 74 percent are recipients of their first dose while 26 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 9.58 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 7.43 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 5.82 crore.

Engaged with India to expand recognition of COVID-19 vaccines, says UK amid backlash over new travel rules

India has 3,09,575 active cases, down by 8,606 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 21 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (54 percent) at 1,67,578 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (45,229). These two states account for 69 percent of active cases in the country.

No indication of COVID-19 third wave yet: Maharashtra health minister

Kerala reported the most (60 percent) new cases at 15,692 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,583), Mizoram (1,731), Tamil Nadu (1,661) and Andhra Pradesh (839). These five states account for 86 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

september-covid-update (4)_Sep21

Kerala reported 92 new deaths, the most, as per the September 21 update, followed by Punjab (31), Maharashtra (28), Karnataka (24) and Tamil Nadu (23). These five states account for 79 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

About 14 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh govt issues COVID-19 guidelines for Navratri, Dussehra: All you need to know

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.27 crore with the recovery rate at 97.7 percent. Kerala recorded the most 22,223 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (3,836), Karnataka (1,678), Tamil Nadu (1,623) and Andhra Pradesh (1,142).

september-covid-update (3)_Sep21

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,45,385 as per the September 21 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 14 lakh daily tests were reported on September 20 with more than 55.50 crore tests carried out to date.

september-covid-update (5)_Sep21

Globally, more than 22.98 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 47.13 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.86 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (52 percent); India (2 percent).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #vaccination
first published: Sep 21, 2021 11:09 am

