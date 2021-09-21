In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Representative Image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.35 crore with 26,115 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 21 update. New cases report a fall of nearly 14 percent from the previous day.

As many as 252 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 34,469 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 81.85 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 21 update, with 96,46,778 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 74 percent are recipients of their first dose while 26 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 9.58 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 7.43 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 5.82 crore.

India has 3,09,575 active cases, down by 8,606 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 21 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (54 percent) at 1,67,578 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (45,229). These two states account for 69 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (60 percent) new cases at 15,692 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,583), Mizoram (1,731), Tamil Nadu (1,661) and Andhra Pradesh (839). These five states account for 86 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 92 new deaths, the most, as per the September 21 update, followed by Punjab (31), Maharashtra (28), Karnataka (24) and Tamil Nadu (23). These five states account for 79 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

About 14 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.27 crore with the recovery rate at 97.7 percent. Kerala recorded the most 22,223 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (3,836), Karnataka (1,678), Tamil Nadu (1,623) and Andhra Pradesh (1,142).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,45,385 as per the September 21 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 14 lakh daily tests were reported on September 20 with more than 55.50 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 22.98 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 47.13 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.86 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (52 percent); India (2 percent).