In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.33 crore with 30,570 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 16 update. While new cases rose 12 percent over the previous day, active cases reported a drop for the fifth day in a row.

As many as 431 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (above 400 after 13 days), new recoveries at 38,303 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 76.57 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 16 update, with 64,51,423 new vaccination doses administered on Wednesday. Daily vaccinations above 50 lakh for the 10th consecutive day.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 76 percent are recipients of their first dose while 24 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 9.02 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.99 crore and Gujarat at 5.33 crore.

India has 3,42,923 active cases, down by 8,164 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 16 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (56 percent) at 1,91,313 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (52,583). These two states account for 71 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (58 percent) new cases at 17,681 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,783), Tamil Nadu (1,658), Andhra Pradesh (1,445) and Mizoram (1,402). These five states account for 85 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 208 new deaths, the most, as per the September 16 update, followed by Goa (70; includes 68 backlog deaths), Maharashtra (56), Tamil Nadu (29) and West Bengal (14). These five states account for 87 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

About 17 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.25 crore with the recovery rate at 97.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 25,588 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (4,364), Tamil Nadu (1,542), Andhra Pradesh (1,243) and Karnataka (970).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,43,928 as per the September 16 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 15 lakh daily tests were reported on September 15 with more than 54.77 crore tests carried out to date. Test positivity rate below 2 percent for the third day.

Globally, more than 22.72 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 46.73 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.86 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (51 percent); India (2 percent).