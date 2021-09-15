In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.33 crore with 27,176 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 15 update. Drop in active cases reported for the fourth day in a row.

As many as 284 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 38,012 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 75.89 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 15 update, with 61,15,690 new vaccination doses administered on Tuesday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 76 percent are recipients of their first dose while 24 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 8.98 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.89 crore and Gujarat at 5.30 crore.

India has 3,51,087 active cases, down by 11,120 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 15 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (57 percent) at 1,99,428 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (53,220). These two states account for 72 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (58 percent) new cases at 15,876 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,530), Tamil Nadu (1,591), Mizoram (1,185) and Andhra Pradesh (1,125). These five states account for 86 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 129 new deaths, the most, as per the September 15 update, followed by Maharashtra (52), Tamil Nadu (27), Karnataka (12) and West Bengal (12). These five states account for 82 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

About 14 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.25 crore with the recovery rate at 97.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 25,654 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (3,685), Tamil Nadu (1,537), Andhra Pradesh (1,356) and Karnataka (1,034).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,43,497 as per the September 15 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported on September 14 with more than 54.60 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 22.66 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 46.63 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.86 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (51 percent); India (2 percent).