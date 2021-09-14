MARKET NEWS

English
In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 25,404 COVID-19 new cases, according to the September 14 update. Active infections down at 3.62 lakh mark; More than 78 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, with over 75.22 crore doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Testing

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.32 crore with 25,404 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 14 update. New cases lowest in 22 days and below 30,000 for the third day.

As many as 339 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 37,127 in the same period, the latest release showed.

Sep 14 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

More than 75.22 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 14 update, with 78,66,950 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.

Read: COVID-19 Vaccine: WHO Approval for Covaxin expected this week

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 76 percent are recipients of their first dose while 24 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 8.86 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.84 crore and Gujarat at 5.26 crore.

Sep 14_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

India has 3,62,207 active cases, down by 12,062 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 14 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (58 percent) at 2,09,335 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (53,427). These two states account for 73 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (59 percent) new cases at 15,058 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,740), Tamil Nadu (1,580), Mizoram (1,502) and Andhra Pradesh (864). These five states account for 86 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

september-covid-update (4)_Sep14

Haranya reported the most 121 new deaths (after conclusion of a "death audit"), as per the September 14 update, followed by Kerala (99), Maharashtra (27), Tamil Nadu (22) and Karnataka (13). These five states account for 83 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

About 20 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

India Inc spent over Rs 1,600 crore on mitigating second Covid-19 wave: Study

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.24 crore with the recovery rate at 97.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 28,439 new recoveries, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,509), Andhra Pradesh (1,310), Karnataka (1,074) and Odisha (682).

september-covid-update (3)_Sep14

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,43,213 as per the September 14 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 14 lakh daily tests were reported on September 13 with more than 54.44 crore tests carried out to date.

september-covid-update (5)_Sep14

Globally, more than 22.61 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 46.52 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.87 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (50 percent); India (2 percent).
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination
first published: Sep 14, 2021 11:04 am

