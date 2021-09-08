MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 37,875 COVID-19 new cases, according to the September 8 update. Active infections down at 3.91 lakh mark; Over 78 lakh vaccine doses administered on Tuesday, with over 70.75 crore doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.30 crore with 37,875 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 8 update. New cases below 40,000 for the third day.

As many as 369 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 39,114 in the same period, the latest release showed.

Sep 8 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

More than 70.75 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 8 update, with 78,47,625 new vaccination doses administered on Tuesday.

Sep 8_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 76 percent are recipients of their first dose while 24 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 8.25 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.41 crore and Gujarat at 5.03 crore.

Read: How to identify fake COVID-19 vaccines? Centre issues guidelines

India has 3,91,256 active cases, down by 1,608 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 8 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (61 percent) at 2,37,601 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (51,465). These two states account for 74 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (68 percent) new cases at 25,772 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,898), Tamil Nadu (1,544), Mizoram (1,214) and Andhra Pradesh (1,178). These five states account for 89 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

september-covid-update (1)

Kerala reported 189 new deaths, the most, as per the September 8 update, followed by Maharashtra (86), Tamil Nadu (19), Karnataka (15) and Andhra Pradesh (10) . These five states account for 86 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

Read: Here's how the two COVID-19 waves impacted residential markets in Delhi-NCR

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.22 crore with the recovery rate at 97.5 percent. Kerala recorded the most 27,320 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (3,581), Tamil Nadu (1,576), Andhra Pradesh (1,266) and Odisha (801).

september-covid-update

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,41,411 as per the September 8 update, with mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 17 lakh daily tests were reported on September 7 with more than 53.49 crore tests carried out to date.

september-covid-update (2)

Globally, more than 22.27 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 45.99 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.88 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (48 percent); India (2 percent).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination
first published: Sep 8, 2021 11:10 am

