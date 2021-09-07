In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Representative Image)

India reported its lowest case count of 31,222 in a week in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections to above 3.30 crore, the health ministry’s September 7 update said. This is the second day that cases have remained below 40,000.

As many as 290 new deaths were reported and recoveries at 42,942 were higher than fresh infections, the latest release shows.

More than 69.90 crore vaccines have been administered across India, the update said, with 1,13,53,571 new doses administered on September 6.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccines, 76 percent are the first dose. while 24 percent the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 8.09 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.35 crore and Gujarat at 4.98 crore.

India now has 3,92,864 active cases, down by 12,010 cases in 24 hours. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (61 percent) at 2,39,338 in the country and Maharashtra 51,234. These two states account for 74 percent of the country’s active cases.

Kerala reported the most (63 percent) new cases at 19,688 in the last 24 hours followed by Maharashtra (3,626), Tamil Nadu (1,556), Mizoram (1,468) and Karnataka (973). These five states account for 87 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 135 new deaths, the most, as per the September 7 update, followed by Maharashtra (37), Tamil Nadu (18), Karnataka (17) and Andhra Pradesh (14). These five states account for 76 percent of all deaths in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.22 crore with a recovery rate of 97.5 percent. Kerala recorded the most 28,561 new recoveries followed by Maharashtra (5,988), Tamil Nadu (1,564), Andhra Pradesh (1,333) and Karnataka (1,071).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,41,042 as per the September 7 update. The mortality rate is at 1.3 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 15 lakh daily tests were reported on September 6, with more than 53.31 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 22.19 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 45.88 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world are at 1.88 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (47 percent) and India 2 percent.