In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.29 crore with 45,352 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 3 update. New cases down by 4 percent over the previous day; active cases rise for the third day after a drop.

As many as 366 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 34,791 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 67.09 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 3 update, with 74,84,333 new vaccination doses administered on Thursday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 77 percent are recipients of their first dose while 23 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.58 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.08 crore and Gujarat at 4.78 crore.

India has 3,99,778 active cases, up by 10,195 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 3 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (60 percent) at 2,40,736 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (54,138). These two states account for 74 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (71 percent) new cases at 32,097 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,342), Tamil Nadu (1,562), Andhra Pradesh (1,378) and Karnataka (1,240). These five states account for 90 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 188 new deaths, the most, as per the September 3 update, followed by Maharashtra (55), Karnataka (22), Tamil Nadu (20) and Uttar Pradesh (16). These five states account for 82 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.20 crore with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 21,634 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (4,755), Tamil Nadu (1,684), Karnataka (1,252) and Andhra Pradesh (1,139).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,39,895 as per the September 3 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported on September 2 with more than 52.65 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 21.99 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 45.57 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.87 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (46 percent); India (2 percent).