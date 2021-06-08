MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported less than 1 lakh COVID-19 new cases after 63 days, according to the June 8 update. Active infections decreased by 97,907 cases to 13.03 lakh mark; over 23.61 crore vaccine doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.89 crore with 86,498 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 8 update. Less than one lakh new cases after 63 days and lowest in 66 days.

As many as 2,123 new deaths (lowest in 47 days) reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 1,82,282 in the same period, the latest release showed. New deaths below 4,000 mark for 13th consecutive day.

More than 23.61 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 8 update, with 33,64,476 new vaccinations.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 80 percent are recipients of their first dose while 20 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.44 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.07 crore and Gujarat at 1.87 crore.

India now has 13,03,702 active cases with a fall of 97,907 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 8 update.

Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 2,38,845 in the country followed by Tamil Nadu at 2,32,026 and Maharashtra at 1,77,182. These three states accounted for nearly 50 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 19,448 in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (11,958), Maharashtra (10,219), Kerala (9,313) and Odisha (6,118). These five states accounted for 66 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

covid-charts (1)_June8

Tamil Nadu also reported the most 351 new deaths, as per June 8 update, followed by Karnataka (340), Maharashtra (340), Kerala (211) and West Bengal (103). These five states accounted for 63 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.73 crore with the recovery rate at 94.3 percent. Tamil Nadu recorded the most 31,360 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (27,299), Kerala (21,921), Maharashtra (21,081) and West Bengal (14,352).

covid-charts_June8

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,51,309 as per June 8 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent).

Over 18 lakh daily tests reported on June 7 with more than 36.82 crore tests carried out to date. Test positivity rate below 5 percent for the first time in 76 days.

covid-charts (2)_June8

Globally, more than 17.43 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 37.51 lakh deaths. Over 1.27 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (43 percent), followed by India (10 percent).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination #vaccine
first published: Jun 8, 2021 10:34 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey