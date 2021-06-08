In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.89 crore with 86,498 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 8 update. Less than one lakh new cases after 63 days and lowest in 66 days.

As many as 2,123 new deaths (lowest in 47 days) reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 1,82,282 in the same period, the latest release showed. New deaths below 4,000 mark for 13th consecutive day.

More than 23.61 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 8 update, with 33,64,476 new vaccinations.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 80 percent are recipients of their first dose while 20 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.44 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.07 crore and Gujarat at 1.87 crore.

India now has 13,03,702 active cases with a fall of 97,907 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 8 update.

Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 2,38,845 in the country followed by Tamil Nadu at 2,32,026 and Maharashtra at 1,77,182. These three states accounted for nearly 50 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 19,448 in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (11,958), Maharashtra (10,219), Kerala (9,313) and Odisha (6,118). These five states accounted for 66 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Tamil Nadu also reported the most 351 new deaths, as per June 8 update, followed by Karnataka (340), Maharashtra (340), Kerala (211) and West Bengal (103). These five states accounted for 63 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.73 crore with the recovery rate at 94.3 percent. Tamil Nadu recorded the most 31,360 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (27,299), Kerala (21,921), Maharashtra (21,081) and West Bengal (14,352).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,51,309 as per June 8 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent).

Over 18 lakh daily tests reported on June 7 with more than 36.82 crore tests carried out to date. Test positivity rate below 5 percent for the first time in 76 days.

Globally, more than 17.43 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 37.51 lakh deaths. Over 1.27 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (43 percent), followed by India (10 percent).