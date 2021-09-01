In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Image: AP

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.28 crore with 41,965 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 1 update. New cases up 36 percent over the previous day.

As many as 460 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 33,964 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 65.41 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 1 update, with 1,33,18,718 new vaccination doses administered on Tuesday. This is the highest ever vaccine doses administered in a single day with over 18.3 crore doses administered in the month of August.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 77 percent are recipients of their first dose while 23 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.31 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.91 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 4.65 crore.

India has 3,78,181 active cases, up by 7,541 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 1 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (58 percent) at 2,19,441 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (54,763). These two states account for 73 percent of active cases in the country.

Explained: How deadly is the new COVID-19 variant C.1.2?

Kerala reported the most (72 percent) new cases at 30,203 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,196), Tamil Nadu (1,512), Karnataka (1,217) and Andhra Pradesh (1,115) . These five states account for 91 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 115 new deaths, the most, as per the September 1 update, followed by Maharashtra (104), Odisha (68), Punjab (58) and Karnataka (25). These five states account for 80 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman, and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

Read: Vaccine boosters are likely to increase protection against variants, new research shows

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.19 crore with the recovery rate at 97.5 percent. Kerala recorded the most 20,687 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (4,688), Tamil Nadu (1,725), Andhra Pradesh (1,265), and Karnataka (1,198).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,39,020 as per the September 1 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported on August 31 with more than 52.31 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 21.85 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 45.33 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.86 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (45 percent); India (2 percent).