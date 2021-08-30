In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative Image (AP Photo)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.27 crore with 42,909 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s August 30 update. New cases above the 40,000 mark for the fifth day in a row.

As many as 380 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 34,763 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 63.43 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the August 30 update, with 31,14,696 new vaccination doses administered on Sunday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 77 percent are recipients of their first dose while 23 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.05 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.72 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 4.55 crore.

India has 3,76,324 active cases, up by 7,766 cases in 24 hours, as per the August 30 update. Active cases report an increase for the sixth day. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (57 percent) at 2,13,113 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (56,366). These two states account for 72 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (69.5 percent) new cases at 29,836 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,666), Andhra Pradesh (1,557), Tamil Nadu (1,538) and Karnataka (1,262). These five states account for 91 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported 131 new deaths, the most, as per the August 30 update, followed by Kerala (75), Odisha (69), Tamil Nadu (22) and Andhra Pradesh (18). These five states account for 83 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.19 crore with the recovery rate at 97.5 percent. Kerala recorded the most 22,088 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (3,510), Tamil Nadu (1,753), Karnataka (1,384) and Andhra Pradesh (1,213).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,38,210 as per the August 30 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 14 lakh daily tests were reported on August 29 with more than 52.01 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 21.72 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 45.15 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.85 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (44 percent); India (2 percent).