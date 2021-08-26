In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative image

India’s coronavirus infections jumped to a 55-day high of 46,164 in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s case count above 3.25 crore, the health ministry’s August 26 update said.

As many as 607 new deaths and 34,159 recoveries were reported during the period, the release shows.

As many as 80,40,407 vaccine doses were administered on August 25, taking the total to above 60.38 crore.

Of the total vaccines, 77 percent are first doses and 23 percent second doses. Among states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6.61 crore followed by Maharashtra at 5.49 crore and Gujarat at 4.40 crore.

India now has 3,33,725 active cases, up 11,398 in the last 24 hours, the August 26 update shows. This is the second day in a row that active cases have gone up.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,70,829 in the country, accounting for over half (51 percent) of India’s caseload followed by Maharashtra (53,695). These two states account for 67 percent of active cases in the country.

At 31,445, Kerala reported the most cases in the last 24 hours followed by Maharashtra (5,031), Andhra Pradesh (1,601), Tamil Nadu (1,573) and Karnataka (1,224). These five states account for 89 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the highest 216 new deaths followed by Kerala (215), Odisha (69), Tamil Nadu (27) and Karnataka (22). These five states account for 90 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.17 crore, with the recovery rate at 97.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 20,271 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (4,380), Tamil Nadu (1,797), Karnataka (1,668) and Andhra Pradesh (1,201).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,36,365 as per the August 26 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 17 lakh tests were conducted on August 25. India has conducted more than 51.31 crore tests so far .

Globally, more than 21.47 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with more than 44.75 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.81 crore, with the US accounting for 43 percent of them, the highest in the world, and India 2 percent.