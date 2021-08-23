In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

COVID-19 Testing

India reported 25,072 new infections, the lowest in 160 days, in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to above 3.24 crore, the health ministry’s August 23 update said.

As many as 389 new deaths and 44,157 recoveries were reported during the period. Infection numbers tend to fall over the weekend as fewer tests are conducted.

Weekend effect was visible on the vaccination drive as well as around 7,95,543 doses were administered on August 22, taking the total number of vaccines administered in the country to 58.25 crore.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are first doses, while 22 percent are second doses. Among states, Uttar Pradesh has given the most (cumulative) doses at 6.35 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.31 crore and Gujarat at 4.27 crore.

India has 3,33,924 active cases, down by 19,474 cases in 24 hours, the August 23 update shows. Active cases reported a drop for the ninth consecutive day and are the lowest in 155 days.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,63,745 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (56,690). These two states account for 66 percent of India's active cases.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 10,402 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,141), Chandigarh (3,004), Tamil Nadu (1,630), and Karnataka (1,189). These five states and union territory account for 81 percent of all the new cases in India. Chandigarh reported 3,000 backlog cases from before October 2020.

Maharashtra reported the most 145 new deaths, as per the August 23 update, followed by Odisha (69), Kerala (66), Tamil Nadu (23) and Karnataka (22). These five states account for 84 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.16 crore, with the recovery rate at 97.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 25,586 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (4,780), Chandigarh (3,007), Tamil Nadu (1,827) and Andhra Pradesh (1,541).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,34,756 as per the August 23 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 12 lakh daily tests were reported on August 22 with more than 50.75 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 21.25 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with over 44.44 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.79 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (41 percent) and India 2 percent.