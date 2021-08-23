MARKET NEWS

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 25,072 COVID-19 new cases, the lowest in 160 days, in the last 24 hours. Active infections have dropped to 3.33 lakh

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Testing

India reported  25,072 new infections, the lowest in  160 days, in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to above 3.24 crore, the health ministry’s August 23 update said.

As many as 389 new deaths and 44,157 recoveries were reported during the period. Infection numbers tend to fall over the weekend as fewer tests are conducted.

Aug 23 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

Weekend effect was visible on the vaccination drive as well as around 7,95,543 doses were administered on August 22, taking the total number of vaccines administered in the country to 58.25 crore.

Aug 23_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are first doses, while 22 percent are second doses. Among states, Uttar Pradesh has given the most (cumulative) doses at 6.35 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.31 crore and Gujarat at 4.27 crore.

India has 3,33,924 active cases, down by 19,474 cases in 24 hours, the August 23 update shows. Active cases reported a drop for the ninth consecutive day and are the lowest in 155 days.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,63,745 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (56,690). These two states account for 66 percent of India's active cases.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 10,402 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,141), Chandigarh (3,004), Tamil Nadu (1,630), and Karnataka (1,189). These five states and union territory account for 81 percent of all the new cases in India. Chandigarh reported 3,000 backlog cases from before October 2020.

covid-july-aug23-2021

Maharashtra reported the most 145 new deaths, as per the August 23 update, followed by Odisha (69), Kerala (66), Tamil Nadu (23) and Karnataka (22). These five states account for 84 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.16 crore, with the recovery rate at 97.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 25,586 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (4,780), Chandigarh (3,007), Tamil Nadu (1,827) and Andhra Pradesh (1,541).

covid-july-aug-2021_Aug23

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,34,756 as per the August 23 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 12 lakh daily tests were reported on August 22 with more than 50.75 crore tests carried out to date.

covid-july-aug-2021 (2)_Aug23

Globally, more than 21.25 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with over 44.44 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.79 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (41 percent) and India 2 percent.
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination
first published: Aug 23, 2021 11:57 am

