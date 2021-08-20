In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Image: AP

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.23 crore with 36,571 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s August 20 update.

As many as 540 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,555 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 57.22 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the August 20 update, with 54,71,282 new vaccination doses administered on Thursday. Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India has 3,63,605 active cases, down by 524 cases in 24 hours, as per the August 20 update. Active cases report a drop for the sixth consecutive day. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,79,835 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (61,082). These two states account for 66 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 21,116 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (5,225), Tamil Nadu (1,702), Andhra Pradesh (1,501) and Karnataka (1,432). These five states account for 85 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported the most 197 new deaths, as per the August 20 update, followed by Maharashtra (154), Odisha (68), Tamil Nadu (29) and Karnataka (27). These five states account for 88 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Rajasthan did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.15 crore with the recovery rate at 97.5 percent. Kerala recorded the most 19,296 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (5,557), Tamil Nadu (1,892), Andhra Pradesh (1,697) and Karnataka (1,538).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,33,589 as per the August 20 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 18 lakh daily tests were reported on August 19 with more than 50.26 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 21.08 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 44.17 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.76 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (41 percent); India (2 percent).