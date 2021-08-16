In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

India’s COVID-19 case tally rose above 3.22 crore, with the country reporting 32,937 new infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s August 16 update shows. This is the third day that new cases have stayed below 40,000 though rising infections in some states are a cause of worry.

As many as 417 new deaths and 35,909 recoveries were reported in the same period, the latest release shows.

As many as 17,43,114 vaccine doses were given on August 15, taking the number of vaccines administered across the country to 54.58 crore.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccines, 78 percent are first doses and 22 percent second doses. Among states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most (cumulative) doses at 5.74 crore followed by Maharashtra at 4.94 crore and Gujarat at 4.02 crore.

India has 3,81,947 active cases, down by 3,389 cases in last 24 hours, as per the August 16 update. This is the lowest active case count in 145 days. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,79,155 in the country, more than double that of Maharashtra (67,688) that has the second-biggest caseload. The two states account for 65 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 18,582 in the last 24 hours followed by Maharashtra (4,797), Tamil Nadu (1,896), Andhra Pradesh (1,506) and Karnataka (1,431). These five states account for 86 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 130 new deaths, as per the August 16 update, followed by Kerala (102), Odisha (64), Tamil Nadu (23) and Karnataka (21). These five states account for 82 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's recoveries stand at more than 3.14 crore with the recovery rate at 97.5 percent. Kerala recorded the most 20,089 new recoveries followed by Maharashtra (3,710), Tamil Nadu (1,842), Andhra Pradesh (1,835) and Karnataka (1,611).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,31,642, the August 16 update shows. The mortality rate is at 1.3 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 11 lakh daily tests were reported on August 15 with more than 49.48 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 20.79 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with more than 43.74 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.71 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (39 percent) and India (2 percent).