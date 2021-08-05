In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.18 crore with 42,982 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s August 5 update. New cases were highest in the last six days and below 50,000 for the 39th day.

As many as 533 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 41,726 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 48.93 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the August 5 update, with 37,55,115 new vaccination doses administered on Wednesday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.21 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.55 crore and Gujarat at 3.44 crore.

India has 4,11,076 active cases, up by 723 cases in 24 hours, as per the August 5 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,76,564 in the country, more than double that of Maharashtra (76,224) with second-most cases. These two states account for 61 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the newest cases at 22,414 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (6,126), Andhra Pradesh (2,442), Tamil Nadu (1,949), and Karnataka (1,769). These five states account for 81 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 195 new deaths, as per the August 5 update, followed by Kerala (108), Odisha (66), Tamil Nadu (38), and Karnataka (30). These five states account for 82 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman, and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.09 crore with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 19,478 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (7,436), Andhra Pradesh (2,412), Tamil Nadu (2,011), and Karnataka (1,714).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,26,290 as per the August 5 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported on August 4 with more than 47.48 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 20.10 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 42.70 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.57 crore as of date, with the US accounting for the most (37 percent); India (3 percent).