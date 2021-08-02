In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative image

India reported 40,134 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s tally to above 3.16 crore, the health ministry’s August 2 update shows. As many as 422 new deaths were reported in the period.

This is the 36th day that new cases have remained below 50,000 but in the last few days, recoveries are trailing new cases. As many as 36,946 recoveries were reported in the same period, the latest release shows.

More than 47.22 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, with 17,06,598 doses administered on August 1, the ministry said.

Of the total vaccines, 78 percent are first doses and 22 percent second doses. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.84 crore followed by Maharashtra at 4.47 crore and Gujarat at 3.37 crore.

India now has 4,13,718 active cases, up 2,766 in 24 hours. Active cases have been rising for six days now. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,67,891 in the country, more than double that of Maharashtra (82,350), which is a distant second. The two states account for 60 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (52 percent) new cases at 20,728 in the last 24 hours followed by Maharashtra 6,479, Andhra Pradesh 2,287, Tamil Nadu 1,990 and Karnataka 1,875. These five states account for 83 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 157 new deaths followed by Odisha (64), Kerala 56, Tamil Nadu 26 and Karnataka 25. These five states account for 78 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths, the release said.

India's total recoveries stand at more than 3.08 crore, with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 17,792 new recoveries followed by Maharashtra's 4,110, Andhra Pradesh 2,430, Tamil Nadu 2,156 and Odisha 1,773.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,24,773. The mortality rate is at 1.3 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 14 lakh daily tests were reported on August 1, with more than 46.96 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 19.90 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded with over 42.40 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.51 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (36 percent). India accounted for 3 percent of the caseload.