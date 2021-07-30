In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Healthcare worker Hemaben Raval collects a swab for a rapid antigen test from a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)
India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.15 crore with 44,230 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 30 update. New cases highest in 22 days, below 50,000 for the 33rd day.
As many as 555 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 42,360 in the same period, the latest release showed.
More than 45.60 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 30 update, with 51,83,180 new vaccination doses administered on Thursday.
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.68 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.31 crore and Gujarat at 3.26 crore.
India has 4,05,155 active cases, up by 1,315 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 30 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,55,327 in the country, followed by Maharashtra at 81,933. These two states account for 59 percent of active cases in the country.
Kerala reported the most new cases at 22,064 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (7,242), Andhra Pradesh (2,107), Karnataka (2,052) and Tamil Nadu (1,859). These five states account for 80 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra reported the most 190 new deaths, as per the July 30 update, followed by Kerala (128), Odisha (65), Karnataka (35) and Tamil Nadu (28). These five states account for 80 percent of all deaths reported in the country.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.07 crore with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 16,649 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (11,032), Tamil Nadu (2,145), Odisha (2,039) and Andhra Pradesh (1,807).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,23,217 as per the July 30 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 18 lakh daily tests were reported on July 29 with more than 46.46 crore tests carried out to date.
Globally, more than 19.73 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 42.14 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.46 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (36 percent); India (3 percent).