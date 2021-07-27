In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representational image (Source: Reuters)
India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.14 crore with 29,689 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 27 update. New cases lowest and below 30,000 for first time in 132 days.
As many as 415 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 42,363 in the same period, the latest release showed.
More than 44.19 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 27 update, with 66,03,112 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.52 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.18 crore and Gujarat at 3.18 crore.
India has 3,98,100 active cases (below 4 lakh after 124 days), down by 13,089 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 27 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,37,318 in the country, followed by Maharashtra at 92,088. These two states account for 58 percent of active cases in the country.
Kerala reported the most new cases at 11,586 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,877), Tamil Nadu (1,785), Odisha (1,637) and Andhra Pradesh (1,627). These five states account for 72 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Kerala reported the most 135 new deaths, as per the July 27 update, followed by Odisha (62), Maharashtra (53), Karnataka (31), Assam (26) and Tamil Nadu (26). These six states account for 80 percent of all deaths reported in the country.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.06 crore with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 14,912 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (11,077), Tamil Nadu (2,361), Odisha (2,204) and Andhra Pradesh (2,017).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,21,382 as per the July 27 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 17 lakh daily tests were reported on July 26 with more than 45.91 crore tests carried out to date.
Globally, more than 19.53 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 41.83 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.39 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (37 percent); India (3 percent).