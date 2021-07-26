In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

People walk through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.14 crore with 39,361 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 26 update. New cases below 50,000 for the 29th straight day.

As many as 416 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 35,968 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 43.51 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 26 update, with 18,99,874 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 79 percent are recipients of their first dose while 21 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.44 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.13 crore and Gujarat at 3.16 crore.

India has 4,11,189 active cases, up by 2,977 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 26 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,40,779 in the country, followed by Maharashtra at 98,341. These two states account for 58 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 17,466 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (6,843), Mizoram (2,307), Andhra Pradesh (2,252) and Odisha (1,833). These five states account for 78 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 123 new deaths, as per the July 26 update, followed by Odisha (67), Kerala (66), Assam (22), Karnataka (22) and Tamil Nadu (22). These six states account for 77 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.05 crore with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 15,247 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (5,212), Tamil Nadu (2,447), Andhra Pradesh (2,440) and Odisha (2,108).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,20,967 as per the July 26 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 11 lakh daily tests were reported (lowest in 112 days) on July 25 with more than 45.74 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 19.48 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 41.75 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.38 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (36 percent); India (3 percent).