MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 35,342 COVID-19 new cases, according to the July 23 update. Active infections down at 4.05 lakh mark; Over 54 lakh vaccine doses administered on Thursday, with over 42.34 crore doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Representative Image (AFP)

Representative Image (AFP)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.12 crore with 35,342 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 23 update. New cases below 50,000 for the 26th straight day.

As many as 483 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 38,740 in the same period, the latest release showed.

July 23 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

More than 42.34 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 23 update, with 54,76,423 new vaccination doses administered on Thursday.

July 23_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 79 percent are recipients of their first dose while 21 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.28 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.04 crore and Gujarat at 3.07 crore.

India has 4,05,513 active cases, down by 3,881 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 23 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,29,381 in the country, followed by Maharashtra at 97,513. These two states account for 56 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 12,818 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (7,302), Odisha (1,948), Tamil Nadu (1,872) and Andhra Pradesh (1,843). These five states account for 73 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

covid-july-2021 (1)_July23

Kerala also reported the most 122 new deaths, as per the July 23 update, followed by Maharashtra (120), Odisha (67), Karnataka (31), Tamil Nadu (29). These five states account for 76 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Madhya Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.04 crore with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 13,454 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (7,756), Karnataka (2,572), Tamil Nadu (2,475) and Assam (2,262).

covid-july-2021_July23

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,19,470 as per the July 23 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported on July 22 with more than 45.29 crore tests carried out to date.

covid-july-2021 (2)_July23

Globally, more than 19.34 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 41.51 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.35 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (38 percent); India (3 percent). The USA reported highest new cases in the world, followed by Brazil, Indonesia and the UK.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cases #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination
first published: Jul 23, 2021 12:17 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.