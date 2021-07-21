In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India's total COVID-19 case tally now above 3.12 crore.

India reported 42,015 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s count to above 3.12 crore, health ministry’s July 21 update shows. Though the daily count remained below 50,000 for the 24th day, the numbers say an uptick from for 30,093 reported the previous day.

There was a spike in the death toll as well with 3,998 deaths reported in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra revising its figures upwards to 3,656. As many as 36,977 people recovered during the same period, the release said.

More than 41.54 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, with 34,25,446 doses administered on July 20.

Of the total vaccines, 79 percent are first doses and 21 percent second. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.16 crore followed by Maharashtra at 4.01 crore and Gujarat at 3.02 crore.

India now has 4,07,170 active cases, up by 1,040 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 21 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,26,894 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 97,932. These two states account for 55 percent of the country's active cases.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 16,848 in the last 24 hours followed by Maharashtra (9,389), Andhra Pradesh (2,498), Odisha (2,085) and Tamil Nadu (1,904). These five states account for 78 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 3,656 new deaths (including 3,509 backlog deaths), as per the July 21 update, followed by Kerala (104), Odisha (56), Tamil Nadu (30) and Karnataka (29).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths.

Total recoveries now stand at over 3.03 crore, with the recovery rate at 97.4 percent. Kerala recorded the most 12,052 new recoveries followed by Maharashtra (7,510), Karnataka (2,706), Tamil Nadu (2,439) and Odisha (2,341).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,18,480 as per July 20 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 18 lakh daily tests were reported on July 20 with more than 44.91 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 19.22 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 41.33 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.31 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (38 percent); India (3 percent).