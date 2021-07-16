In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Representative Image)

India reported 38,949 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s case count to above 3.10 crore, the health ministry said on July 16, the 19th straight day that the daily infections remained below 50,000.

The death toll at 542 was the lowest in 101 days even as 40,026 recoveries were reported in the same period, the ministry’s latest said.

More than 39.53 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with 38,78,078 jabs administered on July 15.

Of the total vaccines administered to date, 80 percent are first doses, while 20 percent are second. Among states, Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, has administered the most doses at 3.95 crore followed by Maharashtra at 3.83 crore and Gujarat at 2.88 crore.

India now has 4,30,422 active cases, down by 1,619 cases in 24 hours (after a rise reported on the previous day), as per the July 16 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,19,513 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 1,10,505. These two states account for 53 percent of the country's active cases.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 13,773 in the last 24 hours followed by Maharashtra (8,010), Andhra Pradesh (2,526), Tamil Nadu (2,405) and Odisha (2,110). These five states account for 74 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 170 new death. Kerala reported 87 deaths, Odisha 66, Tamil Nadu 49 and Karnataka (48). These five states account for 77 percent of all COVID deaths in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Rajasthan did not report any deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries in India now stand more than 3.01 crore with the recovery rate at 97.3 percent. Kerala recorded the most 12,370 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (7,391), Karnataka (3,188), Tamil Nadu (3,006) and Andhra Pradesh (2,933).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,12,531 as per July 16 update. The mortality rate is at 1.3 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest 2.7 percent. Over 19 lakh daily tests were reported on July 15, with more than 44 crore tests carried out to date. Daily tests are the highest in the last 16 days but below 20 lakh for the last 35 days.

Globally, more than 18.97 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 40.83 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.25 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most 39 percent and India 3 percent.