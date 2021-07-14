In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(File image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.09 crore with 38,792 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 14 update. New cases below 50,000 for the 17th straight day.

As many as 624 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (lowest after eight days), new recoveries at 41,000 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 38.76 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 14 update, with 37,14,441 new vaccination doses administered on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 80 percent are recipients of their first dose while 20 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 3.86 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 3.75 crore and Gujarat at 2.85 crore.

India now has 4,29,946 active cases, down 2,832 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 14 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,15,662 in the country, followed by Maharashtra at 1,07,691. These two states account for 52 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 14,539 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (7,243), Andhra Pradesh (2,567), Tamil Nadu (2,505) and Assam (2,169). These five states account for 75 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 196 new deaths, as per the July 14 update, followed by Kerala (124), Odisha (68), Karnataka (48) and Tamil Nadu (48). These five stats account for 78 percent of all deaths reported.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.01 crore with the recovery rate at 97.3 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 10,978 new recoveries, followed by Kerala (10,331), Tamil Nadu (3,058), Andhra Pradesh (3,034) and Odisha (2,641).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,11,408 as per July 14 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests were reported on July 13 with more than 43.59 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 18.86 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 40.65 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.21 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (40 percent); India (4 percent).