In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.07 crore with 43,393 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 9 update. New cases below 50,000 for the 12th straight day.

As many as 911 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 44,459 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 36.89 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 9 update, with 40,23,173 new vaccination doses administered on Thursday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 3.61 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 3.58 crore and Gujarat at 2.73 crore.

India now has 4,58,727 active cases, down 1,977 cases in 24 hours, after reporting a rise of 784 cases the previous day, as per the July 9 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,17,698 in the country, followed by Kerala at 1,10,616. These two states account for half of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 13,772 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (9,083), Tamil Nadu (3,211), Andhra Pradesh (2,982) and Assam (2,644). These five states account for 73 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 439 new deaths, as per the July 9 update, followed by Kerala (142), Karnataka (62), Odisha (57) and Tamil Nadu (57). These five states account for 83 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.98 crore with the recovery rate at 97.2 percent. Kerala recorded the most 11,414 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (8,815), Tamil Nadu (3,565), Andhra Pradesh (3,461) and Karnataka (3,342).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,05,939 as per July 9 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 17 lakh daily tests were reported on July 8 with more than 42.70 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 18.63 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 40.26 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rose to 1.18 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (41 percent);India (4 percent).