In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Representative image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.07 crore with 45,892 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 8 update. New cases up five percent over the previous day, while below 50,000 for the 11th straight day.

As many as 817 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 44,291 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 36.48 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 8 update, with 33,81,671 new vaccination doses administered on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 3.54 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3.53 crore and Gujarat at 2.73 crore.

India now has 4,60,704 active cases, a rise reported after 56 days with 784 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 8 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,17,869 in the country, followed by Kerala at 1,08,400. These two states account for nearly half of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 15,600 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (9,558), Tamil Nadu (3,367), Andhra Pradesh (3,166) and Karnataka (2,743). These five states account for 75 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 326 new deaths, as per the July 8 update, followed by Kerala (148), Karnataka (75), Tamil Nadu (64) and Odisha (59). These five states account for 82 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.98 crore with the recovery rate at 97.2 percent. Kerala recorded the most 11,629 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (8,899), Andhra Pradesh (4,019), Tamil Nadu (3,704) and Assam (3,136).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,05,028 as per July 8 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 18 lakh daily tests were reported on July 7 with more than 42.52 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 18.58 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 40.17 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world rise to 1.17 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (41 percent);India (4 percent).