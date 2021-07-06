MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 34,703 COVID-19 new cases, according to the July 6 update. Active infections down to 4.64 lakh mark; Over 45 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, with over 35.75 crore doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
Representative image: AP

Representative image: AP

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.06 crore with 34,703 new cases reported (lowest in 111 days), as per the health ministry’s July 6 update. New cases below 50,000 for the ninth straight day.

As many as 553 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (lowest in 91 days), new recoveries at 51,864 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumbered the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.

July 6 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

More than 35.75 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 6 update, with 45,82,246 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.

July 6_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 3.44 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3.35 crore and Gujarat at 2.71 crore.

India now has 4,64,357 active cases (lowest in 101 days) with a fall of 17,714 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 6 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,20,061 in the country followed by Kerala at 1,01,097 and Karnataka at 42,019. These three states account for 57 percent of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 8,037 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (6,740), Tamil Nadu (3,715), Karnataka (2,848) and Odisha (2,803). These five states account for 70 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

covid-july-2021 (1)_July6

Maharashtra reported the most 106 new deaths, as per the July 6 update, followed by Kerala (102), Karnataka (67), Tamil Nadu (54) and Odisha (52). These five states account for 69 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Nagaland did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.97 crore with the recovery rate at 97.2 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 13,027 new recoveries, followed by Kerala (11,346), Karnataka (5,631), Tamil Nadu (4,029) and Andhra Pradesh (3,435).

covid-july-2021_July6

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,03,281 as per July 6 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported on July 5 with more than 42.14 crore tests carried out to date.

covid-july-2021 (2)_July6

Globally, more than 18.49 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 40 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world are now at 1.16 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (42 percent);India (4 percent).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccine
first published: Jul 6, 2021 10:45 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.