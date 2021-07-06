In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.06 crore with 34,703 new cases reported (lowest in 111 days), as per the health ministry’s July 6 update. New cases below 50,000 for the ninth straight day.
As many as 553 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (lowest in 91 days), new recoveries at 51,864 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumbered the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day.
More than 35.75 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 6 update, with 45,82,246 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 3.44 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3.35 crore and Gujarat at 2.71 crore.
India now has 4,64,357 active cases (lowest in 101 days) with a fall of 17,714 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 6 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,20,061 in the country followed by Kerala at 1,01,097 and Karnataka at 42,019. These three states account for 57 percent of all active cases in the country.
Kerala reported the most new cases at 8,037 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (6,740), Tamil Nadu (3,715), Karnataka (2,848) and Odisha (2,803). These five states account for 70 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra reported the most 106 new deaths, as per the July 6 update, followed by Kerala (102), Karnataka (67), Tamil Nadu (54) and Odisha (52). These five states account for 69 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Nagaland did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.97 crore with the recovery rate at 97.2 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 13,027 new recoveries, followed by Kerala (11,346), Karnataka (5,631), Tamil Nadu (4,029) and Andhra Pradesh (3,435).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,03,281 as per July 6 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 16 lakh daily tests were reported on July 5 with more than 42.14 crore tests carried out to date.
Globally, more than 18.49 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 40 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world are now at 1.16 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (42 percent);India (4 percent).