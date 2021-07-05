In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.05 crore with 39,796 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s July 5 update. New cases below 50,000 for the 8th straight day.
As many as 723 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (lowest in 88 days), new recoveries at 42,352 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 53rd consecutive day.
More than 35 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the July 5 update, with 14,81,583 new vaccination doses administered on Sunday.
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 3.41 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3.26 crore and Gujarat at 2.68 crore.
India now has 4,82,071 active cases with a fall of 3,279 cases in 24 hours, as per the July 5 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,26,454 in the country followed by Kerala at 1,04,508 and Karnataka at 44,869. These three states account for 57 percent of all active cases in the country.
Kerala reported the most new cases at 12,100 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (9,336), Tamil Nadu (3,867), Andhra Pradesh (3,175) and Odisha (2,870). These five states account for 79 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra reported the most 306 new deaths, as per the July 5 update, followed by Kerala (76), Tamil Nadu (72), Karnataka (59) and Odisha (42). These five states account for 77 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.97 crore with the recovery rate at 97.1 percent. Kerala recorded the most 11,551 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (4,775), Tamil Nadu (4,382), Maharashtra (3,378) and Andhra Pradesh (3,692).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,02,728 as per July 5 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 15 lakh daily tests were reported on July 4 with more than 41.97 crore tests carried out to date.
Globally, more than 18.45 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 39.93 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world are now at 1.16 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (42 percent);India (4 percent).