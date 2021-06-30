In Charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data and other key details

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 3.03-crore mark with 45,951 new cases being reported in the previous 24 hours, the health ministry’s June 30 update suggested. New cases were below 50,000 for the third consecutive day.

As many as 817 new deaths were reported (lowest in 81 days) in the 24-hour period. New recoveries were 60,729 during the same period, the latest data showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 48th consecutive day.

More than 33.28 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 30 update, with 36.51 lakh doses administered having been administered on June 29.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses so far at 3.22 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3.12 crore and Gujarat at 2.54 crore.

India now has 5.37 lakh active cases with a fall of 15,595 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 30 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1.20 lakh in the country, followed by Kerala at 99,635 and Karnataka at 86,020. These three states account for 57 percent of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 13,550 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (8,085), Tamil Nadu (4,512), Andhra Pradesh (3,620) and Karnataka (3,222). These five states account for 72 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 231 new deaths, as per the June 30 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (118), Kerala (104), Karnataka (93) and Andhra Pradesh (41). These five states account for 72 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Nagaland did not report any deaths during the period.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.94 crore with the recovery rate at 96.9 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 14,724 new recoveries, followed by Kerala (10,283), Maharashtra (8,623), Tamil Nadu (6,013) and Andhra Pradesh (5,757).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3.98 lakh as per June 30 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on June 29 with more than 41.01 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 18.25 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 39.53 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world now stand at 1.14 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (43 percent), followed by India (5 percent).