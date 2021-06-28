In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.02 crore with 46,148 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 28 update. New cases below 60,000 for a 9th straight day.

As many as 979 new deaths reported (lowest in 76 days) in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 58,578 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day.

More than 32.36 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 28 update, with 17,21,268 new vaccination doses administered on Sunday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 3.12 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3.05 crore and Gujarat at 2.49 crore.

India now has 5,72,994 active cases with a fall of 13,409 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 28 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,25,422 in the country followed by Karnataka at 1,01,065 and Kerala at 1,00,048. These three states account for 57 percent of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 10,905 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (9,974), Tamil Nadu (5,127), Andhra Pradesh (4,250) and Karnataka (3,604). These five states account for 73 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 405 new deaths (262 backlog or previously uncounted), as per the June 28 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), Karnataka (89), Uttar Pradesh (75) and Kerala (62). These five states account for 74 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Nine states/union territories--Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim--did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.93 crore with the recovery rate at 96.8 percent. Kerala recorded the most 12,351 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (8,562), Karnataka (7,699) Tamil Nadu (7,159) and Andhra Pradesh (5,570).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,96,730 as per June 28 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 15 lakh daily tests reported on June 27 with more than 40.63 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 18.18 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 39.38 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world now stand at 1.15 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (43 percent), followed by India (5 percent).