In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

A healthcare worker gives a dose of Covishield to a shepherd man during a vaccination drive in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representative image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally now above 3 crore with 50,848 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 23 update. Less than one lakh new cases for the 16th day in a row and below 60,000 for a fourth straight day.

As many as 1,358 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 68,817 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day.

More than 29.46 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 23 update, with 54,24,374 new vaccination doses administered in a single day on Tuesday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 2.86 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.72 crore and Gujarat at 2.30 crore.

India now has 6,43,194 active cases with a fall of 19,327 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 23 update. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,26,468 in the country followed by Karnataka at 1,18,615 and Kerala at 1,00,881. These three states account for 54 percent of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 12,617 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (8,470), Tamil Nadu (6,895), Andhra Pradesh (4,169) and Karnataka (3,709). These five states account for 71 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 482 new deaths, as per the June 23 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (194), Kerala (141), Karnataka (139) and Uttar Pradesh (58). These five states account for 75 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Mizoram did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.89 crore with the recovery rate at 96.6 percent. Kerala recorded the most 11,730 new recoveries, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,144), Maharashtra (9,043), Andhra Pradesh (8,376) and Karnataka (8,111).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,90,660 as per June 23 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on June 22 with more than 39.59 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 17.99 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 38.98 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world fall to 1.13 crore as on date with the US accounting for the most (44 percent), followed by India (6 percent).