In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported less than 1 lakh COVID-19 new cases for the 11th day in a row, according to the June 18 update. Active infections decreased by 28,084 cases to 7.98 lakh mark; over 26.89 crore vaccine doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
Source: Reuters

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.97 crore with 62,480 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 18 update. Less than one lakh new cases for the 11th day in a row and below 70,000 for fourth straight day.

As many as 1,587 new deaths reported (lowest in 61 days) in the last 24 hours (including backlog cases), new recoveries at 88,977 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 36th consecutive day.

More than 26.89 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 18 update, with 32,59,003 new vaccinations in 24 hours.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.69 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2.46 crore and Gujarat at 2.13 crore.

India now has 7,98,656 active cases (lowest after 73 days) with a fall of 28,084 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 18 update.

Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 1,46,747 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 1,43,048 and Kerala at 1,08,993. These three states account for half of all active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most new cases at 12,469 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (9,830), Tamil Nadu (9,118), Andhra Pradesh (6,151) and Karnataka (5,983). These five states account for 70 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

covid-charts (1)_June18

Maharashtra reported the most 636 new deaths (400 deaths previously uncounted), as per the June 18 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (210), Karnataka (138), Kerala (88) and Uttar Pradesh (67). These five states account for 72 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.85 crore with the recovery rate at 96 percent. Tamil Nadu recorded the most 22,720 new recoveries, followed by Kerala (13,614), Karnataka (10,685), Andhra Pradesh (7,728) and Odisha (6,240).

covid-charts_June18

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,83,490 as per June 18 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on June 17 with more than 38.71 crore tests carried out to date.

covid-charts (2)_June18

Globally, more than 17.82 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 38.57 lakh deaths. Over 1.16 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (44 percent), followed by India (7 percent).
