In charts | India's COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data and other details

India added another 2,11,298 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s total case count to above 2.73 crore, the health ministry’s May 27 update said.
The country reported 3,847 new deaths and 2,83,135 recoveries during the period, the release said.
More than 20.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, with 18,85,805 new jabs given in the last 24 hours.
Of the total vaccines administered, 78 percent are first doses and 22 percent second doses. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.14 crore followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.71 crore and Rajasthan at 1.64 crore.
With a fall of 75,684 cases in 24 hours, India now has 24,19,907 active cases. Karnataka has the most cases at 4,09,945 followed by Maharashtra at 3,17,733 and Tamil Nadu at 3,10,224. These three states account for 43 percent of the country's active cases.
Tamil Nadu reported most new cases at 33,764 in the last 24 hours followed by Kerala (28,798), Karnataka (26,811), Maharashtra (24,752) and Andhra Pradesh (18,285). These five states accounted for 63 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most—992—deaths followed by Karnataka (530), Tamil Nadu (475), Uttar Pradesh (193) and Punjab (185). These five states account for 62 percent of all the new deaths in the country.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Mizoram did not report any deaths.
Total recoveries in India now stand over 2.46 crore with the recovery rate at 90 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 40,738 new recoveries followed by Kerala (35,525), Tamil Nadu (29,717), Andhra Pradesh (24,105) and Maharashtra (23,065).
As many as 3,15,235 people have died of COVID in the country, the May 27 update shows. The mortality rate is now at 1.2 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.5 percent). Over 21 lakh daily tests were conducted on May 26, with more than 33.69 crore tests carried out to date.
Globally, more than 16.90 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 35.12 lakh deaths. Over 1.47 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date, with the US accounting for the most (39 percent) followed by India at 16 percent.