In charts | India's COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data and other details

India added another 2,11,298 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s total case count to above 2.73 crore, the health ministry’s May 27 update said.

The country reported 3,847 new deaths and 2,83,135 recoveries during the period, the release said.

More than 20.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered across India, with 18,85,805 new jabs given in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccines administered, 78 percent are first doses and 22 percent second doses. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.14 crore followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.71 crore and Rajasthan at 1.64 crore.

With a fall of 75,684 cases in 24 hours, India now has 24,19,907 active cases. Karnataka has the most cases at 4,09,945 followed by Maharashtra at 3,17,733 and Tamil Nadu at 3,10,224. These three states account for 43 percent of the country's active cases.

Tamil Nadu reported most new cases at 33,764 in the last 24 hours followed by Kerala (28,798), Karnataka (26,811), Maharashtra (24,752) and Andhra Pradesh (18,285). These five states accounted for 63 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most—992—deaths followed by Karnataka (530), Tamil Nadu (475), Uttar Pradesh (193) and Punjab (185). These five states account for 62 percent of all the new deaths in the country.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Mizoram did not report any deaths.

Total recoveries in India now stand over 2.46 crore with the recovery rate at 90 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 40,738 new recoveries followed by Kerala (35,525), Tamil Nadu (29,717), Andhra Pradesh (24,105) and Maharashtra (23,065).

As many as 3,15,235 people have died of COVID in the country, the May 27 update shows. The mortality rate is now at 1.2 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.5 percent). Over 21 lakh daily tests were conducted on May 26, with more than 33.69 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 16.90 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 35.12 lakh deaths. Over 1.47 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date, with the US accounting for the most (39 percent) followed by India at 16 percent.