In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India has witnessed a resurgence in COVID-19 infections since mid-February (File image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.67 crores with 2,22,315 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s May 24 update. New cases were below the three lakh mark for the eighth consecutive day and the lowest in 38 days.

As many as 4,454 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 3,02,544 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 19.60 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 24 update, with 9,42,722 new vaccinations.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.08 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.63 crore and Rajasthan at 1.60 crore.

India now has 27,20,716 active cases with a fall of 84,683 cases in 24 hours, as per the May 24 update. Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 4,73,007 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 3,51,005 and Tamil Nadu at 2,94,143. These three states accounted for 41 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 35,483 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (26,672), Karnataka (25,979), Kerala (25,820) and Andhra Pradesh (18,767). These five states accounted for 60 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 1,320 new deaths, as per May 24 update, followed by Karnataka (624), Tamil Nadu (422), Uttar Pradesh (231) and Punjab (192). These five states accounted for 63 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Only Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.37 crore with the recovery rate at 88.7 percent. Kerala recorded the most 37,316 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (35,573), Maharashtra (29,177), Tamil Nadu (25,196) and Andhra Pradesh (20,109).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,03,720 as per May 24 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on May 23 with more than 33.05 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 16.75 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 34.78 lakh deaths. Over 1.54 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (37 percent), followed by India (18 percent).