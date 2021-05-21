In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

A man weeps as his mother is being treated inside a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a government-run hospital, amidst the coronavirus, in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.60 crores with 2,59,551 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s May 21 update. New cases were below the three lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day and the lowest in 31 days.

As many as 4,209 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 3,57,295 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 19.18 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 21 update, with 14,82,754 new vaccinations.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.05 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.58 crore and Rajasthan at 1.57 crore.

India now has 30,27,925 active cases with a fall of 1,01,953 cases in 24 hours, as per the May 21 update. As many as 19 states have reported a fall in active cases. Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 5,34,975 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 3,85,785 and Kerala at 3,18,220. These three states accounted for 41 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 35,579 in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (30,491), Maharashtra (29,911), Karnataka (28,869) and Andhra Pradesh (22,610). These five states accounted for 57 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 984 new deaths, as per May 21 update, followed by Karnataka (548), Tamil Nadu (397), Uttar Pradesh (236) and Delhi (233). These five states accounted for 57 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu and Mizoram did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.27 crore with the recovery rate at 87.2 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 52,257 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (47,371), Kerala (44,369), Tamil Nadu (25,368) and Andhra Pradesh (23,098).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,91,331 as per May 21 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 20 lakh daily tests reported on May 20 with more than 32.44 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 16.58 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 34.44 lakh deaths. Over 1.58 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (37 percent), followed by India (19 percent).