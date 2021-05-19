In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Social media has helped to amplify requests for oxygen and hospital beds. | Representative image: AFP

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.54 crore with 2,67,334 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s May 19 update. New cases were below the three lakh mark for the third consecutive day, indicating a receding trend.

However, new deaths saw the highest-ever single-day spike reported by any country yet to 4,529 in the last 24 hours. Deaths stayed the 4,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day. New recoveries were at 3,89,851 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 18.58 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 19 update, with 13,12,155 new vaccinations. The pace of vaccination has slowed down, data show.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 77 percent are recipients of their first dose while 23 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 1.99 crore, followed by Rajasthan at 1.54 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1.52 crore.

India now has 32,26,719 active cases with a fall of 1,27,046 cases in 24 hours, as per the May 19 update. Active cases have recorded a drop for the sixth consecutive day. Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 5,75,049 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 4,22,249 and Kerala at 3,47,989. These three states accounted for 42 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 33,059 in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (31,337), Karnataka (30,309), Maharashtra (28,438), and Andhra Pradesh (21,320). These five states accounted for 54 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 1,291 new deaths, as per May 19 update, followed by Karnataka (525), Tamil Nadu (364), Delhi (265) and Uttar Pradesh (255). These five states accounted for 60 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Only Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.19 crore with the recovery rate at 86.2 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 58,395 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (52,898), Kerala (45,926), Rajasthan (25,160) and Tamil Nadu (21,362).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,83,248 as per May 19 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 20 lakh daily tests reported on May 18 (highest in a single day) with more than 32.03 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 16.48 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 34.18 lakh deaths. Over 1.64 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (20 percent).