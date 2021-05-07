In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Coronavirus testing (Representational image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 2.14 crore with 4,14,188 new cases (highest-ever single-day spike) reported, as per the health ministry’s May 7 update.

India reported 3,915 new deaths and 3,31,507 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release showed. More than 16.49 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 7 update, with 23,70,298 new vaccinations. The pace of vaccination has slowed down while new cases continue to rise, data show.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 80 percent are recipients of their first dose while 20 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 17.2 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (13.7 million) and Gujarat (13.4 million).

India now has 36,45,164 active cases, with an increase of 78,766 cases in 24 hours as per the May 7 update.

Maharashtra reports the most (6,41,281) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (5,17,095) and Kerala (3,91,253). These three states account for 43 percent of all active cases in the country.

Maharashtra reported the most (62,194) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (49,058), Kerala (42,464), Uttar Pradesh (26,622) and Tamil Nadu (24,898). These five states account for half of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 853 or 22 percent new deaths as per May 7 update, followed by Uttar Pradesh (350), Delhi (335), Karnataka (328) and Chhattisgarh (212). These five states account for 53 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Five states/union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Mizoram did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.76 crore with the recovery rate at 81.9 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 63,842 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (28,902), Kerala (27,152), Tamil Nadu (21,546) and Delhi (20,028).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,34,083 as per May 7 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 18 lakh daily tests reported on May 7 with more than 29.86 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, more than 15.66 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded till date with 32.69 lakh deaths. Over 1.85 crore active cases reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (20 percent).