In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.34 crore with 30,256 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 20 update. New cases below 40,000 for the 11th day.

As many as 295 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 43,938 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 80.85 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 20 update, with 37,78,296 new vaccination doses administered on Sunday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 75 percent are recipients of their first dose while 25 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 9.42 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 7.34 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 5.76 crore.

India has 3,18,181 active cases (lowest in 183 days), down by 13,977 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 20 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (55 percent) at 1,74,201 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (46,510). These two states account for 69 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (65 percent) new cases at 19,653 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,413), Tamil Nadu (1,697), Andhra Pradesh (1,337) and Karnataka (783). These five states account for 89 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 152 new deaths, the most, as per the September 20 update, followed by Maharashtra (49), Tamil Nadu (27), Karnataka (16) and West Bengal (11). These five states account for 86 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

About 18 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.27 crore with the recovery rate at 97.7 percent. Kerala recorded the most 26,711 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (8,326), Tamil Nadu (1,594), Odisha (1,502) and Andhra Pradesh (1,282).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,45,133 as per the September 20 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 11 lakh daily tests were reported on September 19 with more than 55.36 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 22.92 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 47.05 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.86 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (52 percent); India (2 percent).