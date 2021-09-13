MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 27,254 COVID-19 new cases, according to the September 13 update. Active infections down at 3.74 lakh mark; More than 53 lakh vaccine doses administered on Sunday, with over 74.38 crore doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.32 crore with 27,254 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 13 update.

As many as 219 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 37,687 in the same period, the latest release showed.

Sep 13 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

More than 74.38 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 13 update, with 53,38,945 new vaccination doses administered on Sunday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 76 percent are recipients of their first dose while 24 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 8.69 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.79 crore and Gujarat at 5.24 crore.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Sep 13_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

India has 3,74,269 active cases, down by 10,652 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 13 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (60 percent) at 2,22,815 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (51,244). These two states account for 73 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (74 percent) new cases at 20,240 in the last 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,608), Andhra Pradesh (1,190), Karnataka (803) and West Bengal (751). These five states account for 90 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

september-covid-update (4)_13

Kerala reported 67 new deaths, the most, as per the September 13 update, followed by Maharashtra (46), Tamil Nadu (22), Karnataka (17), Andhra Pradesh (11) and Assam (11) . These six states account for 79 percent of all deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.24 crore with the recovery rate at 97.5 percent. Kerala recorded the most 29,710 new recoveries, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,512), Andhra Pradesh (1,226), Odisha (874) and Karnataka (802).

september-covid-update _13(3)

 

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,42,874 as per the September 13 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 12 lakh daily tests were reported on September 12 with more than 54.18 crore tests carried out to date.

september-covid-update (5)_13

Globally, more than 22.54 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 46.44 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.87 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (50 percent); India (2 percent).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination
first published: Sep 13, 2021 11:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.