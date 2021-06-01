In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.81 crore with 1,27,510 new cases reported (lowest in 54 days), as per the health ministry’s June 1 update.
As many as 2,795 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours (lowest in 35 days), new recoveries at 2,55,287 in the same period, the latest release showed. New deaths below 4,000 mark for sixth consecutive day and below 3,000 after 35 days.
More than 21.60 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 1 update, with 27,80,058 new vaccinations.
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 79 percent are recipients of their first dose while 21 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.26 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.83 crore and Gujarat at 1.71 crore.
India now has 18,95,520 active cases with a fall of 1,30,572 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 1 update. Active cases below the 20 lakh mark after 43 days.
Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 3,13,751 in the country followed by Tamil Nadu at 3,01,781 and Maharashtra at 2,56,178. These three states accounted for nearly 46 percent of active cases in the country.
Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 27,936 in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (16,604), Maharashtra (15,077), Kerala (12,300) and West Bengal (10,137). These five states accounted for 64 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most 500 new deaths, as per June 1 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (478), Karnataka (411), Kerala (174) and Uttar Pradesh (151). These five states accounted for 61 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu did not report any deaths today.
The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.59 crore with the recovery rate at 92.1 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 44,473 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (33,000), Tamil Nadu (31,223), Kerala (28,867) and Andhra Pradesh (19,845).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,31,895 as per June 1 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on May 31 with more than 34.67 crore tests carried out to date.
Globally, more than 17.14 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 35.65 lakh deaths. Over 1.39 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (40 percent), followed by India (14 percent).