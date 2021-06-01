In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Representative Image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.81 crore with 1,27,510 new cases reported (lowest in 54 days), as per the health ministry’s June 1 update.

As many as 2,795 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours (lowest in 35 days), new recoveries at 2,55,287 in the same period, the latest release showed. New deaths below 4,000 mark for sixth consecutive day and below 3,000 after 35 days.

More than 21.60 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 1 update, with 27,80,058 new vaccinations.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 79 percent are recipients of their first dose while 21 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra administered the most vaccine doses at 2.26 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.83 crore and Gujarat at 1.71 crore.

India now has 18,95,520 active cases with a fall of 1,30,572 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 1 update. Active cases below the 20 lakh mark after 43 days.

Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 3,13,751 in the country followed by Tamil Nadu at 3,01,781 and Maharashtra at 2,56,178. These three states accounted for nearly 46 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 27,936 in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (16,604), Maharashtra (15,077), Kerala (12,300) and West Bengal (10,137). These five states accounted for 64 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 500 new deaths, as per June 1 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (478), Karnataka (411), Kerala (174) and Uttar Pradesh (151). These five states accounted for 61 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.59 crore with the recovery rate at 92.1 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 44,473 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (33,000), Tamil Nadu (31,223), Kerala (28,867) and Andhra Pradesh (19,845).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,31,895 as per June 1 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on May 31 with more than 34.67 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 17.14 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 35.65 lakh deaths. Over 1.39 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (40 percent), followed by India (14 percent).