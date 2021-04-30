In charts | COVID-19 cases in India, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally has breached 1.87 crores with 3,86,452 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s April 30 update. New cases stayed above the 3-lakh mark for the ninth consecutive day, recording a new high.

India reported 3,498 new deaths and 2,97,540 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release showed. More than 15.22 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 30 update, with 22,24,548 new vaccinations.

While there is a surge in new cases, data suggested the pace of vaccination has slowed.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 15.87 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (12.94 million) and Uttar Pradesh (12.36 million).

India now has 31,70,228 active cases, with an increase of 85,414 cases in 24 hours, as per the April 30 update. Maharashtra reported the most (6,72,302 or 21 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (3,49,515) and Uttar Pradesh (3,09,237).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra reported the most (66,159 or 17 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (38,607), Uttar Pradesh (35,104), Karnataka (35,024) and Delhi (24,235). These five states account for 52 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 771 or 22 percent new deaths as per April 30 update, followed by Delhi (395), Uttar Pradesh (295), Karnataka (270) and Chhattisgarh (251). These five states account for 57 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Five states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Nagaland and Tripura.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.53 crore with a recovery rate further sliding down to 82 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 68,537 new recoveries, followed by Delhi (29,287), Uttar Pradesh (25,613), Kerala (21,116) and Chhattisgarh (16,489).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,08,330, as per April 30 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported as on April 30 with more than 28.63 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 15.11 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 31.79 lakh deaths. Over 1.88 crore active cases reported across the world as of date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (17 percent).