In Bengaluru, free COVID-19 treatment maybe denied to those refusing vaccine

The Bengaluru civic body may deny free COVID-19 treatment to those who get infected by the novel coronavirus after refusing to vaccinate themselves.

According to a CNN-News18 report, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking to send a proposal to the Karnataka government to implement this rule in future.

BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad said: “When the government is making vaccine free for healthcare and frontline workers, they should come forward and take it. Since the entire cost of COVID-19 treatment is borne by the government, if people who have refused the vaccine get infected, they should not get free treatment.”

The BBMP commissioner said on February 15 that he is planning to send a proposal to the government making this suggestion.

His statement comes after Bengaluru saw a poor turnout of vaccine beneficiaries.

As of last week, only 35 percent healthcare workers and 13 percent frontline workers have got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bengaluru urban district. The city administration was supposed to vaccinate 17,000 civic workers by this time, but only about 2,500 have got vaccinated so far.

According to the report, several people are apprehensive about getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot because they are afraid they might have to abstain from alcohol for 40 days. However, there is no such order monitoring the consumption pattern of vaccine beneficiaries.