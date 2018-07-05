App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

In a U-turn, Goa Chief Minister says no need to amend Gambling Act

The Congress had demanded a suitable amendment to section 13 A of the Goa Public Gambling Act, 1976 to define clearly the term "offshore" so that casinos do not get an escape route and the government is not in a position to misguide the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a U-turn on his previous stand, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said the Goa Public Gambling Act need not be amended as the existing legislation has enough provisions to control such activities.

"There is no need for amending the Gambling Act. In the existing Act itself, there are enough provisions to impose restrictions on functioning of the casinos," Parrikar told reporters.

The chief minister had had expressed the need to amend the Goa Public Gambling Act 1976 with a view to regulate gambling activity including casino operations.

He had said that the amendment was needed for appointing a Gaming Commissioner who will regulate the casinos operating in the coastal state.

He had said that the amendment would ensure that no licences would be issued to any new offshore casinos.

Goa has six offshore casinos and a dozen land-based gaming facilities in five-star hotels.

First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:16 am

