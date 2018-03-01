In a gaffe, Paresh Rawal tweets plan to trend ‘#JhoothiCongress’ on social media

In a major gaffe, BJP MP Paresh Rawal on Tuesday tweeted a Google document carrying instructions for people to trend '#JhootiCongress' on social media. He later deleted the tweet.

The document also included draft tweets possibly meant to be used by people.

The document was shared by Rawal with the intent of starting ‘#JhoothiCongress’ trend on social media.

The note sought social media users' participation in trending ‘#JhootiCongress’. However, it remains unclear as to who was the creator of the document.

The document read: "After enjoying decades in power, the Congress and Gandhi dynasty just cannot bear to be out of power. They will resort lies, slander and low level cunning to somehow capture power by hook or crook. Even national security is not a topic for them for remain circumspect about. They have spread lies on Doklam as well. Rahul Gandhi even got caught trying to meet the Chinese ambassador on the sly.”

“This party will go to any level like spreading lies about FRDI Bill to scare people about banks, maliciously claiming they didn’t meet Pakistanis during Gujarat elections while they did, and more. It is time to expose them. Let us trend #JhoothiCongress NOW and expose all their lies and remind them that the people are watching,” it said.



Shri @rsprasad will hold a press conference today at 4 pm at BJP HQ to bust the lies and fear spread by Rahul Gandhi and Congress party. Stay tuned for LIVE updates. #JhoothiCongress

The official BJP Twitter account as well as the National Information & Technology in-charge Amit Malviya had tweeted earlier using the '#JhootiCongress' hashtag.

The document also had draft tweets in English and Hindi language.

Several Twitter users immediately started using the hashtag and posting tweets mentioned in the document.

One of the draft tweets, possibly meant for help social media users read, “Congress lies even on national security. Randeep Surjewala claimed in press conference that Chinese came back to Doklam, only to be rebutted by Army Chief that Chinese presence in that part is status quo. #JhoothiCongress”



Another draft tweet read: “Rahul links PNB scam to Modi Govt, while the fact remains Nirav Modi’s fortune started in 2011 when LoU was issued under UPA rule. Round tripping in diamond trade started in 2007 when Chidambaram as a FM made polished diamond duty-free. #JhoothiCongress.”