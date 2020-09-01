In a first, woman IPS officer Charu Sinha to head Srinagar sector for CRPF

IPS officer Charu Sinha on September 1 created history as she became the first-ever female officer to be appointed as inspector general (IG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Srinagar sector, one of the terrorism-hit areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is not the first time when Sinha, IPS officer of the 1996-batch Telangana cadre, has been assigned such a tough task. Earlier, she had worked as IG, the Bihar sector and dealt with Naxals.

Under her leadership, various anti-Naxal operations were carried out. Later, she was transferred to IG Jammu in CRPF where she spent a long and successful tenure. On Monday, a fresh order came appointing her as the IG Srinagar sector.

AP Maheshwari, current director-general CRPF, headed the Srinagar sector as IG in 2005.

The sector, created in 2005, never had a female officer at the IG level.

"Srinagar sector is located at Brein Nishat, Srinagar (J-K). It started functioning in 2005. The sector has operational jurisdiction over three districts of J&K-Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar - and Union Territory of Ladakh," the CRPF said.

"It includes 2 ranges, 22 executive units, and 3 Mahila companies. Apart from it, the Srinagar sector has administrative control on Group Centre-Srinagar," the paramilitary force added.

Charu Sinha will also be heading all operations involved in this sector.

Besides this, 6 IPS officers and 4 senior cadre officers have also been transferred or inducted in the CRPF. IPS officers Maheshwar Dayal (Jharkhand sector), PS Ranpise (Jammu sector), Raju Bhargava (work) have been inducted into the CRPF.

PS Ranpise will replace Charu Sinha as head of the Jammu sector.