In a first, UK may extradite suspected bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India in February

Suspected bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who was indicted in a match-fixing case in 2000, maybe extradited from England to India by the end of February. This is expected to chart India’s first successful extradition from the United Kingdom in the past 28 years, since the signing of the treaty in 1992.

Though this is technically not the first time a wanted person of Indian origin is being extradited, the previous isn’t considered because it was voluntary. Back in October 2016, Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel was extradited to India on his own accord. He was accused of being involved in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The extradition request is being considered as a triumph for India since the High Court of England and Wales did not allow Chawla to appeal against the procedure during a hearing on January 16. The nod for his extradition came from UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in the year 2019.

The Delhi-born businessman, who became a citizen of Britain in 2005, was accused of fixing cricket matches more than two decades ago in connivance with then South Africa captain Hansie Cronje. He is one of the key accused in the scandal that took place during South Africa’s 2000 tour.

He will thus be extradited within 28 days as per an order passed on January 23, reported the Hindustan Times. Under the Extradition Act 2003, he should be extradited by late February.

Right now, India is finishing off the paperwork involved, after which a Delhi Police team will arrive in England to escort him to India. Chawla will reportedly be put up at Tihar Jail and the Centre has assured of his safety inside the prison.

Right now, India is also hopeful of being granted extradition rights for fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya, who fled the country after defaulting on huge loans. Diamantaire Nirav Modi who also committed fraud in India and is currently residing in the UK.