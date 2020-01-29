App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, UK may extradite suspected bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India in February

Though this is technically not the first time a wanted person of Indian origin is being extradited, the previous isn’t considered because it was voluntary. Back in October 2016, Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel was extradited to India on his own accord. He was accused of being involved in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sanjeev Chawla (Image: AFP)
Sanjeev Chawla (Image: AFP)

Suspected bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who was indicted in a match-fixing case in 2000, maybe extradited from England to India by the end of February. This is expected to chart India’s first successful extradition from the United Kingdom in the past 28 years, since the signing of the treaty in 1992.

Though this is technically not the first time a wanted person of Indian origin is being extradited, the previous isn’t considered because it was voluntary. Back in October 2016, Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel was extradited to India on his own accord. He was accused of being involved in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The extradition request is being considered as a triumph for India since the High Court of England and Wales did not allow Chawla to appeal against the procedure during a hearing on January 16. The nod for his extradition came from UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid in the year 2019.

Close

The Delhi-born businessman, who became a citizen of Britain in 2005, was accused of fixing cricket matches more than two decades ago in connivance with then South Africa captain Hansie Cronje. He is one of the key accused in the scandal that took place during South Africa’s 2000 tour.

related news

He will thus be extradited within 28 days as per an order passed on January 23, reported the Hindustan Times. Under the Extradition Act 2003, he should be extradited by late February.

Right now, India is finishing off the paperwork involved, after which a Delhi Police team will arrive in England to escort him to India. Chawla will reportedly be put up at Tihar Jail and the Centre has assured of his safety inside the prison.

Right now, India is also hopeful of being granted extradition rights for fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya, who fled the country after defaulting on huge loans. Diamantaire Nirav Modi who also committed fraud in India and is currently residing in the UK.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 11:14 pm

tags #Extradition Case #match-fixing

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.