Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In a first, Tripura govt decides to induct women in elite Tripura State Rifles

This will also mark the first time candidates will be allowed to write their exams in the mother tongue of the Tripuri community – Kokborok.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a first, the Tripura government has decided to induct women in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) – the state’s own paramilitary force. The government is planning to create to women-specific companies within the elite paramilitary force.

The state cabinet, on July 7, gave a nod for the creation of 1,488 posts for the TSR, for which 35,642 candidates have applied, including 4,752 women, reported Northeast Now.

Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said: “We will recruit 75 percent from the domicile of our state and rest 25 percent from outside the state for these posts. We got 4,310 women candidates from our state and another 442 from outside the state.”

The requisite minimum educational qualification for general category candidates is Class 10 pass and the age limit is 18 to 23 years old. For SC/ ST candidates, the age limit is 18 to 28 years old and the minimum educational qualification is Class eight.

All candidates will be required to appear for a 30-mark physical examination first. If they qualify, they will be asked to take the 60-mark written test and 10-mark interview.

Notably, this will also mark the first time candidates will be allowed to write their exams in the mother tongue of the Tripuri community – Kokborok. Candidates will also get the option to write their tests in Bengali, Hindi, or English. The examinations will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #paramilitary forces #Tripura State Rifles #women officers

