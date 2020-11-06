172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|in-a-first-travancore-devaswom-board-to-appoint-st-priest-in-kerala-6076351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 07:31 PM IST

In a first, Travancore Devaswom Board to appoint ST priest in Kerala

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a Facebook post that the temple board would soon appoint one person from the ST community and 18 others from the SC community as part-time priests

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

In its first, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) set to appoint an individual from the Scheduled Tribes category as temple priest in Kerala.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said in a Facebook post that the temple board would soon appoint one person from the ST community and 18 others from the SC community as part-time temple priests.

"310 people have been selected for appointment from the rank list which came in August 23, 2017, to the part-time peace position of the Travithamkur Devaswom Board. But since there were not enough applicants from the list caste and list category for the exam, the rank list was published today (November 5, 2020)," the minister said.

"Even though there were four vacancies for the listing section, only one application was received," he added.

After the LDF government came to power, the recruitment board has been rearranged and 474 candidates from the rank list have been selected for various positions in the Trivithamkur Devaswom Board, 325 candidates have been selected for various positions in the Cochin Devaswom Board, and 16 candidates have been selected for various positions in the Malabar Devaswom Board.

A total of 815 candidates have been selected for appointment so far for three Devaswom boards.

The TDB is an autonomous temple body which manages many shrines, including the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple.
