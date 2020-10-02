In a first, Sabarmati Ashram to remain closed for public on Gandhi Jayanti

Perhaps for the first time, Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram, one of Mahatma Gandhi’s residences, will remain closed to public on his 151st birth anniversary on October 2 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Located on the banks of the Sabarmati River, the ashram is usually visited by thousands of people on Gandhi Jayanti every year to pay their tribute.

“This year we will only have the traditional sarva dharma prarthana in the morning with only the ashram’s staff members in attendance,” the ashram’s Director Atul Pandya was quoted by Ahmedabad Mirror as saying.

The ashram, where Gandhi spent most of his life, has been closed to public since March when the nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

The site is also considered a symbol of the non-violence as it was from here that Gandhi had started his march to Dandi to protest against the tax on salt imposed by the British government.

At some point, most prominent leaders of the independence movement and freedom fighters had visited the ashram to meet Gandhi.

Along with a bunch of supporters, in an act of civil disobedience, Gandhi marched towards Dandi. The march went on for 24 days and they covered 240 miles.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi.