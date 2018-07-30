In a first, Madurai temple appoints a non-Brahmin priest

Moneycontrol News

A temple in Madurai has broken caste barriers by appointing a non-Brahmin as a priest, according to a report by the DNA.

This is the first time a temple run by the Tamil Nadu government has appointed a non-Brahmin priest. The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) department is in charge of the administration of the temples.

The priest told DNA that he joined the temple three months ago and was appointed through the due interview process. The Karunanidhi-led DMK government offered a 'junior priest certificate' course in 2007-08 for all castes, and the priest was one of the 206 people trained. Six training centres had been established for the training.

Though this is a cause for celebration, the priest and the present AIADMK government are trying not to draw attention to the appointment, the report said.

Priests at temples are appointed according to the individual temple's Agamas Shastra (the manual for worship, temple building and rituals). "It varies from temple to temple. The executive officer of the temple and the trustee would call for applications for priest posts and hold an interview to select the candidate," an official told DNA.